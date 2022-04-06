UPSC IES, ISS 2022 Notification Today at upsc.gov.in, All You Need to Know

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exams 2022 today, April 6. Once released, the notification will be released on the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The commission is likely to hold the IES and ISS exams from June 24 to June 26 across various centres across the country. As per the UPSC calendar, the online registration for the examinations of IES and ISS will continue till April 26.

UPSC IES, ISS Exams 2022: Eligibility Criteria

UPSC IES — Those willing to apply for IES must have cleared post graduation in economics, applied economics, business economics or econometrics from a recognized university.

UPSC ISS — Candidates must have completed graduation from a recognized university with their core subjects being statistics, mathematical statistics, or applied statistics. They must have also cleared master’s degree in the same subject.

UPSC IES, ISS Exams 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online application form for IES/ISS

Step 3: Fill the form with the required details

Step 4: Upload documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 6: Save and download the UPSC IES/ISS filled application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

UPSC IES, ISS Exams 2022: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 200, however, female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST and PwD are exempted from paying the application fee.

UPSC IES, ISS Exams 2022: Exam Pattern

The exams will be held in pen and paper mode and will feature questions from general English and subject-related topics. The exam will be conducted for two to three hours spanning over three days. Those who clear the exams are eligible for jobs in the relevant government departments. They will also have to go through an interview process if they clear the written exam. Almost two lakh candidates appear for the exam every year.

