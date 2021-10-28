UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2021 Schedule Released on upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) on the official portal of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The interview for IES exam 2021 will be conducted on November 29, 30, and December 1 while the ISS exam 2021 interview will be held on November 29 and 30. The interviews will be conducted in two shifts — from 9 am and 1 pm.

The commission has provided a detailed schedule with the roll number of the candidates, the date of the interview, and the session on its official website. Candidates can use their registered roll numbers to check the interview dates.

Those who would be attending the interview will have to carry the original documents of their education certificates, date of birth, government-issued identity proof, and caste certificate, if any, at the time of the interview.

The Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service written exams were held on July 16, 17, and 18 to fill out 15 and 11 vacancies respectively. Those who clear the personality interview by UPSC will be hired in the economic and statistics departments of the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, the UPSC had conducted the preliminary exam of the civil service 2021 on October 10. The exams were attended by as many as 9 lakh candidates for almost 900 seats. Those who clear the prelims will be called for mains followed by an interview round. The UPSC CSE topper for 2020 is Shubham Kumar a native of Bihar who secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 followed by Jagrati Awasthi (AIR 2) and Ankita Jain Tyagi (AIR 3).

