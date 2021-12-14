UPSC IES, ISS Final Result Declared, Abhay Joshi, Amit Kumar Tops Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exams 2021 on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The final merit list has been prepared on the basis of the written exam held between July 16 to 18 and the interview test held from November 29 to December 1.

UPSC has notified as many as 15 vacancies in IES and 11 in ISS. Abhay Joshi has topped the IES exam followed by Trishla Singh and Aarti Garg. In the ISS exam, Amit Kumar secured the top rank, followed by Arka Mondal and Maneesh Kumar who grabbed the second and third spots, respectively.

“Based on the results of the written examination of the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from 16th to 18th July 2021 followed by interviews for Personality Test from 29th November to 1st December 2021, the following are the lists, in order of merit, of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service," the reads the official notice.

UPSC IES, ISS final result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2. Click on the result tab on the homepage

Step 3. The UPSC IES and ISS result merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

One candidate’s result for IES and two for ISS have been kept provisional and will not be issued till the commission verifies their original documents. “The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of the final result," the notice added. In case, the candidates fail to submit the documents within the time period, their candidature will be cancelled.

UPSC also has a ‘facilitation counter’ near the examination hall in its campus from where the candidates can obtain any information regarding their examination/ recruitment on working days between 10 am to 5 pm, the notice added.

