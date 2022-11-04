UPSC IES, ISS Interview Round to Begin from December 19, Schedule Out

The Union Public Service Commission has released the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022 personality interview dates. The interviews will begin from December 19 onwards. The official schedule has been made available to candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The e-Summon letters of personality tests of the candidates will be made available shortly on the website. “No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained," reads the official notice.

The interviews will be conducted in two shifts every day - the first shift from 9 am and second shift from 1 pm onwards. Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and practice followed in the previous years, the UPSC authority has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to’ and ‘fro’ air fare for candidates traveling by any airlines to the outstation candidates for attending interviews.

“Candidates are advised to book flight ticket for the intended journeys (including return journey, if any), at least 21 days before the intended date of journey in order to avail most competitive fare and minimize burden on the exchequer. However, any booking of air ticket made within less than 72 hours before the intended travel, will not be reimbursed, unless justified with valid reasons," the notice added.

For those traveling by train, second/ sleeper class train fare will be reimbursed if the candidates perform their journey by rail irrespective of class in accordance with para 132 of Supplementary Rules.

“Candidates will have to submit hard copies / print out of Train/Air Tickets (To and fro journeys) showing the details of air fare along with Boarding pass for onward journey only (if travelled by air) for reimbursement, along with the prescribed T.A. claim form duly filled in duplicate. (TA Claim forms are available in the Forms and Download Section of the UPSC website). The reimbursement of airfare will not be allowed against the Tickets booked through any mode other than the authorised travel agents, i.e. IRCTC, Ashoka Travels & Tours and BalmerLawrie & Co," the notice added.

