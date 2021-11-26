UPSC Medical Consultant Recruitment 2021: Retired Doctors can Apply at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from retired doctors for the engagement of medical consultants on a contract basis. The application form has to be submitted offline within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement that is, November 25. Those willing to apply for the medical consultant post at UPSC must submit the application at the earliest at upsc.gov.in.

The candidates will be engaged initially for a period of one year which can be extended or curtailed on the basis of candidates performance and requirements of the office.

>UPSC Medical Consultant Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

>Education: Doctors (Allopathy) who have retired from any government hospital or CGHS dispensary are eligible to apply. The candidates must hold a Masters degree in Medicine from any recognised university or institute.

>Age: Upper age must not exceed 67 years.

>UPSC Medical Consultant Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Interested candidates will have to download and take a printout of the application proforma and fill in all the required details along with signature and paste a recent passport size photograph.

They will be then required to seal the application form along with requisite documents in an envelope and send it to “Under Secretary (Admin), R.No.22, Ground Floor, Annexe Building, Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi- 110069". The envelope should also mention “Application For Engagement Of Medical Consultant On Contract Basis in UPSC."

>UPSC Medical Consultant Recruitment 2021: Documents Needed

— PAN card

— Aadhaar Card

— Copy of retirement notification

— Copy of PPO

— Copy of ID card, in case if candidates will be retiring after or by the last date of application

— Copy of Masters degree, MBBS degree and registration certificate.

Meanwhile, UPSC civil services main is scheduled to begin from January 7. Unlike prelims, the mains have no negative marking and unlike the interview round, the questions are predictable. With a total of nine papers and 1750 marks, it can however be regarded as the most important phase of the civil services exam...here are tips to ace the exam.

