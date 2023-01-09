UPSC NDA 2023 Registration Concludes Tomorrow, Apply for 395 Posts at upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to close the application window for the 2023 National Defence Academy’s NDA 1 tomorrow, January 10. The application link will be available to the candidates till January 10 after going live on December 21, 2022. The period of withdrawal for NDA 1 applications will start on January 18 and will continue till January 24. The NDA 1 2023 exam will be conducted on April 16. Candidates can apply for the UPSC NDA exam through the official website - upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates, whose applications are accepted by the commission, will be able to participate in the forthcoming recruiting process. All applicants should include accurate information in their applications and submit them before the deadline.

A total of 395 positions in the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) are up for filling. This includes 19 openings reserved for women candidates. It must be noted that only male candidates are eligible for the naval academy.

The written exam will serve to select qualified applicants for the interview, medical board, and other boards. Male and female applicants who are unmarried and were born between July 2, 2004, and July 1, 2007, are the only ones eligible to apply for the exam.

UPSC NDA Registration Process 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website for UPSC website - upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Select “Active Examinations" and click on the link for NDA 1 2023.

Step 3: Following that, the candidates must first register on the One Time Registration (OTR) portal. They can complete the online application form if they are already registered.

Step 4: Complete the application form with all the necessary information.

Step 5: Upload the documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Once the application fee has been paid online, the UPSC NDA Application Form can be submitted.

Step 7: Submit the NDA application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

