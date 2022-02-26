UPSC NDA Aspirants, Check out Important Topics, Strategy to Crack Exam

The UPSC NDA exam is just around the corner. With slightly more than a month to go for the exam, it can be difficult for candidates to ensure preparation. There might be some students who have confusion regarding the syllabus while some would have issues with revision, whatever be the case you can still crack the exam. I always believe “hoping drains your energy, action creates energy", therefore, these 30 days are yours- go all out and make the most of it.

Here is an action plan for the next 30 days that will boost your energy and help you focus to clear this exam.

Concept is the Key

There is often a myth with competitive exams that only the smart candidates with the best of grades are successful. We have seen all types of candidates clear the NDA exam, provided they had one thing in common: command over concepts.

Some candidates start their preparation for the NDA Exam in class 11th, while some start later. But the major factor which determines your success in this exam is your energy and focus in these last 30 days. You can easily gain conceptual clarity within limited days by referring to NCERTs and revising them again and again. UPSC asks most of the questions from NCERTs. If you go through these thoroughly and clear your concepts, there is nothing that can stop you from cracking the NDA exam.

Young candidates preparing for the NDA Examination must keep in mind, those who keep their calm and are able to maintain their composure in difficult situations and circumstances have an edge over others. Candidates must not let the pressure of examination or syllabus disturb their flow. They must keep themselves calm and have faith in themselves.

Mock Tests Are Important

Given the paucity of time, many candidates prefer not to attempt mock tests. However, this is the right time when candidates must give themselves a real exam-like experience. If possible they should attempt full-length mock tests with complete focus. They should also practice on OMR sheets. Because of lack of practice with OMR sheets many candidates mark the incorrect option though they know the right answer. Such errors should be minimized. Candidates can even solve the past year’s papers of the NDA Exam at home or can attempt free mock tests with various online platforms available like Safalta.

Revision Is Essential

Candidates must not take up anything new in these last 30 days. The focus should be on revising important topics from basic sources such as NCERTs and your own notes, and practicing the most important questions as many times as possible.

One or two topics that they have not covered will not make much of a difference in the final examination. They can make up for those topics by working on their strong points and minimizing negative marks. You should aim to score between 300 and 320 marks as the NDA cut-off usually lies in this range.

Make Daily Targets, Focusing on Task At Hand

This is applicable for all the stages of examination. Rather than worrying about exam day and looking at the vast syllabus for the NDA exam at once, you must break down the task into mini tasks. Understand the syllabus and divide it to prepare a study plan according to the weightage given to different topics in the exam.

NDA written exam comprises two papers, Mathematics and General Ability Test. Allocate sufficient time to study both these papers and revise them. Go about one day at once. Focus on daily targets and work at maximum productivity in these last 30 days. The NDA Exam is very easy to clear if you plan for it properly and remain focused. The plan of action for candidates can be as follows:

General Studies/Knowledge: Time to be devoted daily- 2 hours to 2.5 hours

The daily schedule of candidates must have time for the GS section. They should work on mistakes that they have made in the previously taken mock tests. Revise the NCERTs and also refer to the explanation of answers to questions in the mock test. Special focus must be given to science sections NCERTS from class 9 and 10 are very helpful in this exam. Candidates must glance through the factual information given in these books.

Maths: Time to be devoted daily- 3 to 4 Hours

A lot of time during these last 30 days must be invested in Math sections. This section has a very high return and candidates score well here as compared to the GS Section of the NDA Examination. Candidates must revise the most important topics, most important questions and focus on the previous year’s questions as well.

UPSC often repeats questions which might save time in the examinations for those who are well versed with previous year’s questions. The most important topics that candidates must focus on are - Trigonometry, Algebra, and Calculus.

English: Time to be devoted daily- 2 hours

Focus on solving previous year questions and revising rules and tricks.

Candidates must have a plan of action ready. They need to make sure that each day and each week of these last 30 days is accounted for.

Practice is the Key

Candidates should now rely on solving questions related to these subjects. Clear your concepts and practice as many questions as possible. Even if you are not comfortable with a few topics, do not lose sleep. The questions you practice will ensure you are able to eliminate the wrong answer or at least will help you guess the possible answers. Practice is also an effective way to revise and master topics you are comfortable with.

Work on the Mistakes

Candidates must revise important topics, but they should also give sufficient time to questions that they have done wrong in various mock tests. Understand your performance in the mock tests, note down your mistakes and ensure that you revise your mistakes and concepts related to those every second day. This is a good way of minimizing the mistakes in the real examination.

Get Enough Sleep and Fix the Schedule

Often the candidates compromise with sleep and with the schedule. Lack of sleep and sleep cycles other than the natural ones have been found to be counterproductive. On most days candidates must get a sleep of 8 hours or at least 6 hours sleep daily. They must also get into the habit of getting up early and being productive during the daytime. This will ensure they are most attentive and possess the best mental faculties during the examination.

The NDA Exam is definitely a tough exam to crack and hence candidates must have faith and confidence in their hard work. With a positive outlook, you will be able to make most of the last 30 days and give your best in the examination.

— The article is written by Himanshu Gautam, CEO and Co-founder of Safalta.

