UPSC NDA I, CDS I Exam 2023 Application Correction Window Open at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the application correction window for the National Defence Academy 1 (NDA) and Combined Defence Services Examination 1 (CDS) 2023. Candidates who want to make any changes to their application form or add the centre of their choice can do so by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the application correction and withdrawal facility for the UPSC NDA 1 and CDS 1 2023 exams will be available till 24 January (up to 6 pm). “Edit facility of application including choice of centre has been made available for CDS (I) and NDA & NA (I) Examination 2023," read the notice.

The UPSC NDA 1 and CDS 1 exams will be conducted on April 16, 2023, as per the schedule. The admit card for the Combined Defence Services Exam I 2023 and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam I will be issued two weeks before the commencement of the NDA 1 and CDS 1 2023 recruitment exams.

It is to be noted that if in case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his or her One Time Registration (OTR) profile (during this period), then he or she must log into the OTR platform on the main site and do the needful. This recruitment campaign aims to fill up a total of 341 vacancies through the Combined Defence Services Exam and 395 posts through the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam.

The online registration process for the UPSC NDA 1 and CDS 1 2023 was closed on January 12 this year. The commission released the UPSC CDS 1 examination result 2022 on January 17, 2023. A total of 104 eligible applicants were selected for the Indian Military Academy, 135 candidates for Officer Training Academy, 46 aspirants for Indian Naval Academy, and 14 for Indian Air Force. The result for UPSC NDA and NA 1 exam 2022 was declared in November last year where a total of 519 candidates’ names were mentioned on the merit list.

