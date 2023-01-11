UPSC NDA I, CDS I Exam 2023: Registration Date Extended; Steps To Apply

Union Public Service Commission has extended the registration date for National Defence Academy (NDA) I and Combined Defence Services (CDS) I Exam 2023. As per the update, candidates can fill out the online applications till January 12 at 6 pm. Candidates can complete their registration process through the official website- upsc.gov.in. Earlier, the application window was supposed to close on January 10.

The date for registration was extended due to server slow-down. “Last date of filling of the application form (NDA-I & CDS-I, 2023) is extended till 6:00 PM, 12th January 2023 for the inconvenience faced by candidates due to server slow-down," read the official notice.

As per the official notice, applicants can make corrections to the online applications from January 18 to January 24 till 6:30 pm. The admit cards will be available three weeks before the commencement of the examination on the official page. While filing online applications, candidates are required to provide a valid and active email id.

UPSC NDA I, CDS I Exam 2023: Steps to register

Step 1. Firstly, candidates are required to visit the official website of UPSC- upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, scroll down the page and click on apply online.

Step 3. The new page will appear in front of you, click on the link ‘One Time Step Registration (OTR) for Examinations of UPSC’. It is necessary for applicants to register themselves first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform.

Step 4. Now enter the e-mail Id and password to log in.

Step 5. The application will open in front of you, fill out the details.

Step 6. Cross-check the application before making payment.

Step 7. Pay the fees and click on the submit option.

Step 8. Take a screenshot of the registration form for future reference.

UPSC NDA I, CDS I Exam 2023: Who can apply?

10+2 pass can apply for the NDA exam. Only candidates born not before 2 July 2004 and no later than 1 July 2007 are eligible. Whereas graduates can apply for the CDS exam. For Naval Academy, graduation in engineering is necessary.

The exam will be conducted in offline mode as an objective type. OMR sheets will be provided to the candidates on the day of the examination. It is to be noted that there will be negative markings for wrong answers. Also, the candidates will have to use only a black ball pen in the examination.

