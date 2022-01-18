UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 78 Vacancies for Graduates, Check How to Apply, Selection Process

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to fill 78 vacant posts under various departments and ministries. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. The last date for registrations is January 27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for a number of posts in the Ministry of Mines, Tribal Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Finance, and Ministry of Culture among others.
>UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Assistant Editor (Oriya), Central Reference Library, Ministry of Culture - 1 post
Assistant Director (Cost), Office of Chief Adviser Cost, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance - 16 posts
Economic Officer, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance - 4 posts
Administrative Officer, Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying - 1 post
Mechanical Marine Engineer, Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) Kochi, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying - 1 post
Lecturer (Occupational Therapy), All India Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation(AIIPMR), Mumbai, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - 4 posts
Scientist ‘B’(Documents) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs - 2 posts
Chemist, Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines - 5 posts
Junior Mining Geologist, Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines - 36 posts
Research Officer, Ministry of Tribal Affairs - 1 post
Assistant Professor (Ayurveda, Bal Roga (Kaumarbhritya), Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 1 post
Four Vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor (Ayurveda, Kaya Chikitsa), Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 4 posts
Assistant Professor (Ayurveda, Kriya Sharir), Directorate of AYUSH, Health, and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 2 posts
>UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Assistant Editor (Oriya), Central Reference Library, Ministry of Culture - Must have a degree or diploma in librarianship along with 5 years of experience
Assistant Director (Cost), Office of Chief Adviser Cost, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance - Must have 3 years of experience along with relevant educational degrees
Economic Officer, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance - Masters in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics along with 2 years of experience
Administrative Officer, Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying - Must have completed graduation along with two years of experience in relevant field
Mechanical Marine Engineer, Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) Kochi, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying - Must have a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Marine Engineering or Automobile Engineering with 2 years of experience
Lecturer (Occupational Therapy), All India Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation(AIIPMR), Mumbai, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - Must have a masters degree in Occupational Therapy along with 2 years of experience
Scientist ‘B’(Documents) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs - Must have a masters degree in Chemistry / AIC by examination / Physics / Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science along with 3 years of experience
Chemist, Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines - The applicant must possess a masters degree in Chemistry along with 3 years of experience
Junior Mining Geologist, Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines - Must have a masters degree in applied Geology or Geology along with 3 years of experience
Research Officer, Ministry of Tribal Affairs - Must have a masters degree in Sociology or Mathematics or Social work or Anthropology or Economics or Statistics or Geography along with 3 years of experience
Assistant Professor (Ayurveda, Bal Roga (Kaumarbhritya), Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - Must have a postgraduate degree in relevant field or experience
Four Vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor (Ayurveda, Kaya Chikitsa), Directorate of AYUSH, Health, and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - Must have a postgraduate degree in relevant field or experience
Assistant Professor (Ayurveda, Kriya Sharir), Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - Must have a postgraduate degree in relevant field or experience
>UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC.
Step 2: Look for ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts.
Step 3: Click ‘Apply now’ beside the post you want to apply for.
Step 4: Fill in the basic details and register yourself.
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and fill in all the required details.
Step 6: Pay the application fee
Step 7: Save the application form for future use.
>UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees
Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 25 while SC, ST, PwD and female candidates have been exempted from paying the fees.
>UPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Upon submitting the applications, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview. The shortlisted candidates will be required to bring a print out of his/her online application along with all other documents at UPSC on the interview day. The interview schedule will be intimated separately through mail.
The selection will be done on the basis of either only interview or a recruitment test followed by an interview. The weightage of the interview will be 100 marks out of which unreserved and EWS category candidates will have to score a minimum of 50 marks, OBC candidates will have to score 45 marks, and SC, ST, and PwBD candidates will have to score a minimum of 40 marks to be selected.
