UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 78 Vacancies for Graduates, Check How to Apply, Selection Process

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to fill 78 vacant posts under various departments and ministries. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. The last date for registrations is January 27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for a number of posts in the Ministry of Mines, Tribal Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Finance, and Ministry of Culture among others.

>UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Advertisement

Assistant Editor (Oriya), Central Reference Library, Ministry of Culture - 1 post

Assistant Director (Cost), Office of Chief Adviser Cost, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance - 16 posts

Economic Officer, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance - 4 posts

Administrative Officer, Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying - 1 post

Mechanical Marine Engineer, Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) Kochi, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying - 1 post

Lecturer (Occupational Therapy), All India Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation(AIIPMR), Mumbai, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - 4 posts

Scientist ‘B’(Documents) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs - 2 posts

Chemist, Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines - 5 posts

Junior Mining Geologist, Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines - 36 posts

Research Officer, Ministry of Tribal Affairs - 1 post

Advertisement

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda, Bal Roga (Kaumarbhritya), Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 1 post

Four Vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor (Ayurveda, Kaya Chikitsa), Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 4 posts

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda, Kriya Sharir), Directorate of AYUSH, Health, and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 2 posts

Advertisement

>UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Editor (Oriya), Central Reference Library, Ministry of Culture - Must have a degree or diploma in librarianship along with 5 years of experience

Assistant Director (Cost), Office of Chief Adviser Cost, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance - Must have 3 years of experience along with relevant educational degrees

Advertisement

Economic Officer, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance - Masters in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics along with 2 years of experience

Administrative Officer, Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying - Must have completed graduation along with two years of experience in relevant field

Advertisement

Mechanical Marine Engineer, Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) Kochi, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying - Must have a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Marine Engineering or Automobile Engineering with 2 years of experience

Lecturer (Occupational Therapy), All India Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation(AIIPMR), Mumbai, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - Must have a masters degree in Occupational Therapy along with 2 years of experience

Scientist ‘B’(Documents) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs - Must have a masters degree in Chemistry / AIC by examination / Physics / Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science along with 3 years of experience

Chemist, Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines - The applicant must possess a masters degree in Chemistry along with 3 years of experience

Junior Mining Geologist, Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines - Must have a masters degree in applied Geology or Geology along with 3 years of experience

Research Officer, Ministry of Tribal Affairs - Must have a masters degree in Sociology or Mathematics or Social work or Anthropology or Economics or Statistics or Geography along with 3 years of experience

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda, Bal Roga (Kaumarbhritya), Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - Must have a postgraduate degree in relevant field or experience

Four Vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor (Ayurveda, Kaya Chikitsa), Directorate of AYUSH, Health, and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - Must have a postgraduate degree in relevant field or experience

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda, Kriya Sharir), Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - Must have a postgraduate degree in relevant field or experience

>UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC.

Step 2: Look for ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts.

Step 3: Click ‘Apply now’ beside the post you want to apply for.

Step 4: Fill in the basic details and register yourself.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and fill in all the required details.

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Save the application form for future use.

>UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 25 while SC, ST, PwD and female candidates have been exempted from paying the fees.

>UPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Upon submitting the applications, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview. The shortlisted candidates will be required to bring a print out of his/her online application along with all other documents at UPSC on the interview day. The interview schedule will be intimated separately through mail.

The selection will be done on the basis of either only interview or a recruitment test followed by an interview. The weightage of the interview will be 100 marks out of which unreserved and EWS category candidates will have to score a minimum of 50 marks, OBC candidates will have to score 45 marks, and SC, ST, and PwBD candidates will have to score a minimum of 40 marks to be selected.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.