The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the online registration process for assistant controller, deputy director, labour officer, and other posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in for direct recruitment by selection. The online registration process will close on March 2 at 11:59 pm. Through this recruitment drive, UPSC will fill up a total of 73 posts in the organisation.

Candidates are advised to apply on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website only at upsc.gov.in and not write to the commission for application forms. Applicants are also requested to go through the details of posts and instructions published in the recruitment notice.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Controller of Mines: 47 posts

Deputy Director: 12 posts

Foreman (Chemical): 4 posts

Foreman Computer (IT): 2 posts

Foreman (Metallurgy): 2 posts

Foreman (Textile): 2 posts

Foreman (Aeronautical): 1 post

Foreman (Electrical): 1 post

Foreman (Electronics): 1 post

Labour Officer: 1 post

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed graduation and postgraduation in the relevant subject along with one year of experience.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post of foreman (aeronautical), foreman (chemical), foreman computer (IT), foreman (electrical), foreman (electronics), foreman (metallurgy), and foreman (textile) must be 30 years of age. While those applying for deputy director must be 40 years, assistant controller of mines must be 35 years and Labour Officer need to be 33 years.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘Recruitment Section’ section and click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA)’

Step 3: On the new page, apply for the desired post and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Keep a print out of the UPSC Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

While applying for the desired post, candidates need to pay an application fee Rs 25 only in cash or by using the SBI’s net banking facility or either by using a visa, master credit, and debit card. It is to be noted that there is no application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, and women candidates.

