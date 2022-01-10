UPSCExtraAttempt: Students Affected by Covid-19 Demand Extra Attempt at Civil Services Exam

Several aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exams (CSE) have been demanding an extra attempt as many couldn’t appear for the exams amid the Covid-19 first and second waves. The candidates have now demanded age relaxation and extra attempts to sit for the national-level competitive exam.

The students have demanded at least two years of age relaxation. They have taken to social media platforms with the hashtags #UPSCExtraAttempt and #ExtraAttemptForAll to put forth their demands. Candidates have cited several reasons including internet issues in remote regions, lockdown, loss of family members, online classes, mental stress, among the reasons they were not able to appear for the exams. Candidates are allowed to appear for six attempts in total and some have not been able to take the last couple of exams due to the pandemic.

“We are just asking for a chance to compete and win not any other sort of concession. Such compensations were given even before and then, it was not an unprecedented situation as like how we faced in 2020," wrote one Twitter user.

Meanwhile, UPSC has completed the preliminary exams and the mains exam is going on. It is being held on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16. A total of 9,200 candidates registered for the exams. A total of nine papers are being held by the commission.

