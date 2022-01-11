UPSEB Order Directing Officials to Destroy Class 10, 12 Projects, Practical Withdrawn After Receiving Flak

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) on January 7 issued an order asking its district inspector of schools to destroy projects and practical files of class 10 and 12 students who took exams in 2021. The order was issued from the additional director’s office of the Prayagraj region of UPSEB. The order soon went viral on social media and received a lot of flak from users online.

The online uproar eventually forced the UPSEB to withdraw its order and the board on Monday issued a fresh notice cancelling the previous order of weeding out the project and practical files of 2021 examination, reported a leading news daily. Vinay Gill, additional director Prayagraj region, UPSEB, said that the order was cancelled as many directives were left out of the order.

>Also read| No Fee Hike for Uttar Pradesh Govt Schools

Advertisement

The weeding out of practicals and projects before a year of the exam is unusual and was a surprise for even the senior official of the UPSEB. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior official told the news daily that they had not seen such a thing at least in the last decade.

The decision got flak from UP Secondary Teachers’ Association whose president RP Mishra advised the government to think twice before passing such an order. Mishra added that there was no provision for destroying the files.

Meanwhile, the UPSEB is gearing to conduct the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 after the completion of the assembly election in the state. Beginning from February 10, the month-long election schedule of UP will conclude with results on March 10. The UP Board is reportedly planning to hold the exams thereafter. While the schedule is not final yet, the exams are expected to be scheduled after March 10.

>Read| Board Exams 2022: From UP to Rajasthan to Telangana, Know State-wise Dates of 10th, 12th Board Exams

Advertisement

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the board will also be taking stock of the pandemic situation before finalising a date. For the past two years, the board exams could not be conducted due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The candidates were promoted to the next class and allotted marks based on their performance in past classes and the pre-board examinations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.