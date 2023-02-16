UPSSSC CTSE 2016 Written Exam to be Held on March 26

The date sheet for the Combined Technical Services Examination (CTSE) 2016 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The schedule for the Combined Technical Services Examination 2016 has been issued on the official website of UPSSSC at www.upsssc.gov.in. As per the official notice, the written exam will be held on March 26 in a single shift from 10 am to 12 noon.

Candidates who are going to appear for the UPSSSC Combined Technical Services Exam 2016 will be informed about the admit card in due course by the Commission. UPSSSC is conducting the Combined Technical Services 2016 examination to fill technical vacancies in several departments of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

The Combined Technical Services Examination will be held in offline mode and includes multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The syllabus for the written exam involves General Knowledge, Reasoning, Mathematics, and Technical subjects related to the specific post.

Candidates should prepare thoroughly for the UPSSSC CTS 2016 exam. They are also advised to practice the previous years’ question papers and mock tests to improve their chances of success. The different stages of the recruitment exam include a written test, document verification, and final interview.

UPSSSC CTS Exam 2023 Schedule: How to Download

Step 1: Visit UPSSSC’s official website at upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘Notice Board’ section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link for the Combined Technical Services Examination (CTSE) 2016 written exam on March 26 on the main page.

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the UPSSSC CTS Exam Schedule 2023.

Step 5: Check, save and download the UPSSSC CTS Exam Schedule 2023.

Step 6: Keep a printout

UPSSSC CTS 2016 Exam: Selection Process

Once the written exam is over, shortlisted candidate will be called for document verification. During this process, candidates will have to produce their original documents/certificates to verify their eligibility criteria.

Those who clear the document verification round will be called for a final interview. This interview is conducted by the Commission to assess the candidate’s personality, technical skills, and suitability for the desired post. Following this, a final selection round is made based on the candidate’s performance in the written examination and the final interview. A merit list is also prepared based on the candidate’s performance in both stages

