UPTET 2021 Admit Cards to Release Again, Some Exam Centres to be Changed

The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 admit card will be re-issued. The exam which was scheduled to be held on November 28 was later cancelled after the question paper got leaked in WhatsApp groups. Once the fresh admit cards are issued, candidates have to download them from the official website as without it candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

According to sources, examination centres in some districts will also be changed. In this regard, a meeting was held by the government on Tuesday, which was also attended by secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi. Further, the Office of the Examination Regulatory Authority has already started the preparations for the re-conduct of the exam.

>Also read| UPTET 2021 Paper Leak Accused Gaurav Kumar Arrested from Aligarh, 34 Held so far

Advertisement

Efforts are also being made to replace unaided schools which were earlier made exam centres with the state board and aided secondary schools, CBSE and CISCE schools, degree colleges, and universities. If required, only unaided schools of good reputation will be made exam centres. For this purpose, discussions have been held with the district school inspectors, so that there is no difficulty while changing the centres. Further, preparations are also being made to call subject experts for the preparation of the new question paper.

As per reports, people associated with the event believe that the exam can be held only after the second week of January and it is not possible to conduct the exam in December.

>Read| UPTET to NEET: Major Cheating Scandals & How They Were Carried Out

As many as 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for UPTET 2021 primary level exam and 8.93 lakh candidates for UPTET upper primary level exam. This is the first time that such a large number of candidates have registered for the exam.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government will conduct the exam within a month in a “transparent manner". Candidates will be provided free bus facilities by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to reach the exam centres after showing their admit cards. They will also not be charged any additional exam fees.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.