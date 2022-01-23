UPTET 2021 Answer Key: When to Expect, How to Raise Objections

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) conducted the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) today, January 23. As per the official notification, the answer key will be released on January 27 following which candidates will get time to challenge the answer key up till February 1. The final answer key will be out on February 23 on the official website at updeled.gov.in and the results on February 25.

Once the board releases the UPTET 2021 answer key, candidates will be able to challenge the answer key and raise objections against the same. They can calculate the estimated score of the exam using the key.

UPTET 2021: How to raise objections

Step 1. Visit the official website of UPBEB

Step 2. Click on the UPTET answer key link

Step 3. Go to the answer key objection link

Step 4. Enter your registration number, password. Submit

Step 5. Click on the link available for challenging the answer key

Step 6. Select the question you want to raise an objection to

Step 7. Enter remarks, upload documents

Step 8. Pay the answer key challenge application fee

Ste 9. Download and take a print out the form for further use

UPTET 2021: How to calculate scores

For both papers I and II, candidates will be awarded one mark for each right answer. there will be no negative marking. Hence, candidates can check the answer key mark one mark per right answer and calculate the total to know the final estimated score.

The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on November 28, had to be cancelled and later rescheduled due to an alleged paper leak. The question paper was found floating on the WhatsApp groups and as many as 34 suspects have been arrested in the case so far.

Those who clear UPTET 2021 will be eligible to seek jobs as teachers across government schools in UP. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. A total of 19,99,418 candidates had registered to appear for the exam this time.

