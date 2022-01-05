UPTET 2021: Candidates Fear Exam Postponement due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases

The increasing number of COVID-19 infections and the Omicron variant has got aspirants of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 thinking that the exam may be postponed again. The candidates fear that the date of UPTET, which is slated to be held on January 23, might get extended due to the recent spike in the Covid-19 cases in the state.

As many as 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET primary level exam. On the other hand, over 8.90 lakh candidates have submitted the application for UPTET upper primary level exam. It will not be easy for the state government as well as the examination authority to conduct the exam on a large scale while ensuring it does not turn into a hotspot.

If the exam gets postponed, it will not be the first time. The examination was supposed to be held on November 28, but it got postponed after the papers were leaked. The question paper was found floating on WhatsApp groups and 34 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

On December 22, it was announced that January 23 would be the new date when the exam will be organised. The admit card will be available to the students from January 12. Following the exam on January 23, the result of the UP TET 2021 exam will be declared on February 25. The CM had earlier said that free transport facilities would be provided to the candidates upon showing their admit cards.

In wake of the recent spike in COVID numbers, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced to keep all government and private schools up to class 10 closed, till January 14. Night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am has been put in place. Amidst the chaos and panic among people, it is a big challenge for the UP government and the examination regulatory authority to conduct the UPTET.

The government is not rushing with the lockdown, considering that the business, industries, and sectors have finally got on track. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has directed that all public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls, restaurants, will run with 50 percent capacity. As per the latest guidelines, only 200 people will be able to attend the wedding ceremony and other events. Wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and using sanitizer is mandatory.

