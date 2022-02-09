UPTET 2021 Cut-Off: Category-Wise, District Wise Score Needed to Pass

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is all set to announce the results for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET 2021 on February 25. The exam was held on January 23 after being postponed due to a paper leak in November. Over 18 lakh candidates who appeared for the teacher eligibility exam are eagerly awaiting the results. Along with results, UPTET 2021 cut-off score will also be released.

The cut off for the exam will be determined on the basis of the total number of students and difficulty level of the question paper. While the cut-off for this year can vary, students can refer to the trend of past years and estimate if they will be eligible to make it through or not. Cut off score is different for different categories and districts.

>UPTET Cut-off category-wise

>Category Cut Off Marks

General/EWS 60% 90

Other Backward Classes 55% 82.5

SC (SC) 55% 82.5

ST (ST) 55% 82.5

>UPTET Cut off district-wise

>Gonda

>Category >Cut off

Male BC (Arts) 112

Male BC (Science) 111

Male SC (Arts) 103

Female BC (Arts) 102

Male SC (Science) 99

Female BC (Science) 98

>Shravasti

Male BC (Arts) 114

Male BC (Science) 112

Male PH 109

Male SC (Arts) 102

Female BC (Arts) 102

Male SC (Science) 94

Female BC (Science) 94

Female Blind 90

Female PH 90

Female (Freedom fighter’s dependent) 90

Male (Freedom fighter’s dependent) 90

Male Ex Serviceman UPTET Cut off 2018 90

Jaunpur

Male BC (Science) 111

Female UR (Science) 109

Male SC (Arts) 102

Female BC (Arts) 102

Female BC (Science) 96

Female SC (Arts) 90

Other Backward Classes (Arts) 112

Other Backward Classes (Science) 111

UR (Arts) 110

SC (Arts) 103

SC (Science) 96

The cut-off and scores mentioned are based on last years’ result. For the current year, the cut-off will be announced along with results.

UPTET 2021: How to estimate score using answer key

Meanwhile, candidates can estimate their score by using UPTET 2021 answer key. The answer key was released on January 27 on the official website at updeled.gov.in. Through the answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their probable scores. To do so, they need to match their answers to the options mentioned in the answer key. The award marks for every right answer and calculates total socre. Candidates were also given the option to raise objections against the answer key. The final answer key will be out on February 23 and the results on February 25.

Those who clear the UPTET 2021 will be eligible to seek jobs as teachers across government schools in UP. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. A total of 19,99,418 candidates had registered to appear for the exam this time. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 28 but had to be cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.

