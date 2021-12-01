UPTET 2021 Paper Leak Accused Gaurav Kumar Arrested from Aligarh, 34 Held so far

Another accused has been arrested in connection to the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 paper leak. Gaurav Kumar from Aligarh who was allegedly involved in leaking the paper and selling of the question paper has been arrested by the UP special task force. A total of 34 accused have been arrested in this case so far, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

According to the STF, the suspects sold the question paper for Rs 4 lakh while in some places, it was sold for Rs 1 lakh rupees. The police have also identified the places where the photocopies of these papers were taken out.

As many as 29 suspects were arrested earlier out of which four were from Lucknow, three from Meerut, two from Varanasi, and Gorakhpur each, one from Kaushambi, and 13 from Prayagraj. Along with Gaurav, the police arrested Rahul from Baghpat. Other than that, Ravi, Dharmendra, and Manish from Shamli were arrested. They had confessed to buying pamphlets from Gaurav of Mathura.

The police also recovered the mobile phones of the suspects and other important documents. The STF conducted raids in several districts including Prayagraj, Meerut, Jhansi, Noida, Baghpat, Shamli, Varanasi, and Kaushambi, and questioned three others in Lucknow.

UPTET 2021 was scheduled to be held on November 28 but later cancelled after the question paper was found floating on several WhatApp groups in the state. The state government will conduct a re-exam most likely on December 26. Anamika Singh, Secretary of the Basic Education Department, said that the new date of TET is yet to be decided. Over 19 lakh candidates had registered for the exam this time.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the re-exam will be conducted in a “transparent manner" and within a month. Candidates will also be provided with free bus facilities by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) after showing their admit cards.

