UPTET 2021 Question Paper Leaked, Exam to be Held Next Month

The UPTET 2021 question paper has been leaked and the exam has now been cancelled. The question paper was found floating on a WhatsApp group. The teachers’ eligibility test was scheduled to be held today, November 28 but will now be held after a month.

A special task force is investigating the matter of the UPTET 2021 paper leak. The question paper went viral on WhatApp groups at Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr. The board has further notified that candidates will not have to pay any fees again for the exam. The exact date of the exam will be notified in due course of time.

>Also read| NEET 2021 Counselling to Start Soon, NTA Releases Important Notice

Advertisement

The UPTET 2021 will be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). It is held once a year for the recruitment of teachers to be posted in various government and government-aided schools across the state.

As per the earlier, guidelines, the exam was to be conducted under the strict supervision of a visiting team, sector magistrate, and static magistrate. The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) had instructed all the centre administrators to reach the designated centres by 7.30 am today.

>Read| UPTET 2021: From Exam Pattern to Marking Scheme, All You Need to Know

The District School Inspector Dr Arun Kumar Dubey had told Live Hindustan that every centre will have two invigilators in each examination room to ensure that no unfair means is practised at examination centres. Besides, an adequate police force will also be deployed across all examination centres. The question paper will be sealed and can only be opened under CCTV camera surveillance. A video will also be shot while sealing the packet of the OMR sheet.

A delay in the exam means the results and further recruitment process will be deferred. The UPBEB was set to release the preliminary UPTET 2021 answer key on December 2. The final one was to be released on December 24. Meanwhile, the UPTET result 2021 will be declared on December 28, however, due to the exam now being postponed by a month due to the paper leak, the results will be deferred as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.