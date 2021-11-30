UPTET 2021 Re-exam Date Likely to be Announced Today

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 re-exam is likely to be held on December 26, however, final confirmation on the date is likely to be announced today. The teachers’ eligibility test was earlier cancelled after the question paper was found floating on several WhatApp groups in the state.

Anamika Singh, Secretary of the Basic Education Department, said that the new date of TET has not been decided yet. The decision on the new date and departmental inquiry will be made by Tuesday, November 30. The exam regulatory authority is planning to conduct TET in December. The authorities are checking if any other exams are proposed to be held on any of the Sundays of December.

>Also read| UPTET to NEET: Major Cheating Scandals & How They Were Carried Out

Advertisement

As many as 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for UPTET 2021 primary level exam and 8.93 lakh candidates for UPTET upper primary level exam. This is the first time that such a large number of candidates have registered for the exam.

After the exam was cancelled, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state government will conduct the exam within a month in a “transparent manner". Further, candidates will be provided free bus facilities by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to reach the exam centres upon showing their admit cards. They will also not be charged any additional exam fees.

>Also Read| NEET Scam: Impersonators Took Exam on Behalf of Students for Rs 50 Lakh, Coaching Institute Booked

The UP Special Task Force (STF) has arrested as many as 29 suspects in connection to the paper leak case. While four were from Lucknow, three from Meerut, two from Varanasi, and Gorakhpur each has been arrested. One person has been arrested from Kaushambi and 13 from Prayagraj. Further, one of the accused Gaurav has been nabbed from Aligarh and Rahul from Baghpat. According to the STF, Ravi, Dharmendra, and Manish, were arrested from Shamli, and they had confessed to buying pamphlets from Gaurav of Mathura. Gaurav, a resident of Tappal in Aligarh, was arrested late on Sunday night.

Advertisement

The police also questioned three other people in Lucknow. Several important information was received from the mobile phones and other documents of the 29 people arrested on Sunday. The STF conducted raids in several districts including Prayagraj, Meerut, Jhansi, Noida, Baghpat, Shamli, Varanasi, and Kaushambi.

The STF has also got evidence that after the question paper was sold for four lakh rupees. While in some places, the pamphlet was also sold for one lakh rupees. The places where the photocopies of these papers were also taken out were also identified.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.