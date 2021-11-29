UPTET 2021 Re-scheduled to December 26

After the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was cancelled due to the paper leak, the Uttar Pradesh government will now conduct the exam on December 26. As many as 19,99,418 candidates had registered to appear for the exam on November 28 but the government had to the exam after the question paper was found floating on WhatsApp groups in Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Mathura.

The UP government later said that the UPTET 2021 will be conducted in a month in a “transparent manner". Candidates will not be charged any additional exam fee. Besides, they will be provided free travel facilities by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.

>Also read| UPTET 2021 Cancelled After Question Paper Leaked on WhatsApp, Several Arrested

Advertisement

The UP special task force had arrested many people in connection with the paper leak. Around 23 were arrested from different cities including four from Lucknow, three from Meerut, two from Varanasi, and Gorakhpur has been apprehended. One person from Kaushambi and 13 from Prayagraj was also arrested, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told News18.com.

>Read| UPTET 2021: Yogi Says Strict Action Against Culprits, Re-exam in a Month, Candidates to Get Free Travel

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will is the exam conducting body, is expected to issue fresh admit cards for the applicants along with details of the new exam date, time, and venue.

The questions will be in multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format and will be held in Hindi and English. Candidates can choose the language at their convenience. The time allotted to the candidates for the UPTET exam is 2.30 hours or 150 minutes.

UPTET 2021 will feature two papers — papers 1 and 2. The first paper includes five subjects, that is , Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English or Urdu or Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. While Paper 2 consists of Child Development Pedagogy, Language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English or Urdu or Sanskrit), and mathematics or science or social science or social studies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.