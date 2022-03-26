UPTET 2021 Results to be out Soon, Check Expected cut-off

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is set to release result for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UPTET 2021) soon. The results were earlier scheduled to be released on February 25 but were deferred at the last moment due to the Uttar Pradesh elections. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to access their scorecard online at updeled.gov.in. UPTET scorecard will be released along with the final answer key for the qualifying exam.

UPTET constitutes two papers, featuring 150 questions each. Candidates seeking qualification for teaching in classes 1 to 5 have to clear Paper 1 whereas for teaching jobs from classes 6 to 8 one needs to pass Paper 2. Candidates have to pass both papers to teach in classes 1 to 8.

Over 18.2 lakh candidates had appeared for UPTET 2021, which was conducted on January 23. The exam was followed by the release of a provisional answer key allowing candidates to assess their performance in the exam

UPTET 2021 Expected Cutoffs

To qualify for UPTET 2021, general candidates need to score a minimum of 60 percent or 90 out of 150 marks. The qualifying criteria for candidates belonging to other backward classes, (OBCs), SC and ST category is relaxed by 5 percent. Such candidates need to score 55 percent or 82.5 out of 100 marks.

Those who qualify for UPTET 2021 exam will be eligible to apply for future government teaching recruitment in UP. Candidates may note that the qualification of UPTET alone doesn’t guarantee a job. Earlier, the validity of UPTET qualification was five years but UPBEB recently extended it to a lifetime.

