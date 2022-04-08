UPTET 2021 Timeline: From Paper Leak to Results, Here's How it Went

cThe Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) declared the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 results on Friday, April 8. The UPTET is conducted at the state level by the state exam regulatory authority to determine the eligibility of candidates for primary teachers and upper primary teachers.

Thus, candidates, who appeared for the state-level teacher eligibility test, can check the results from the official website – updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 witnessed several ups and downs. Here’s the complete timeline for UPTET 2021 exam:

The exam schedule was released on March 15, 2021. After the release of the notification in May 2021, the process of application was to start from May 18 and go on till June 1. The UPTET exam was scheduled for July 25, 2021, but it had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

In October last year, as the situation returned to normal, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board started the registration process anew, which lasted till 25 October 2021.

As per the new notification, the UPTET 2021 exam was scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2021. Around 22 lakh aspiring candidates had applied for this exam.

On the scheduled date, when the candidates arrived for the first shift exam, they were informed that the UPTET paper had been leaked and was cancelled. Following this, UPTET 2021 was rescheduled for January 23, 2022, and new admit cards were also issued.

This time the examination went well. However, the results, to be announced on February 25 earlier, were postponed by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, owing to UP-assembly elections 2022. Now, the wait for more than 18 lakh candidates is over with the declaration of results today.

