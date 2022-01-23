UPTET 2021 Today, Exam Guidelines, Covid-19 Protocols to Follow

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 is being conducted today, January 23. Candidates appearing for the exam today are expected to adhere to the guidelines released by the state government and exam authorities earlier. They will further be provided free bus facilities to reach the exam centre upon showing their admit card.

The exam is being held in two shifts — the primary level exam from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the upper primary exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. New admit cards too have been provided to the candidates. The exam is being held with stricter arrangements and tight security than last time.

Due to a paper leak, UPTET 2021 was cancelled on November 28 and rescheduled. Several exam venues have been changed this time as well. The rules have been made stricter to ensure no cases of cheating or paper leaking occurs this time. Further, candidates are required to follow the Covid-19 protocols across every exam centre.

UPTET 2021: Admit cards

Candidates must reach the examination centre on time as mentioned on their admit cards. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after the time provided to them. They must carry their admit cards without which they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. They must also carry a government-issued identity card such as voter or Aadhar card.

UPTET 2021: Guidelines to follow, banned items

Candidates are not allowed to carry digital clocks, formula tables, paper sheets, or other electronic devices are not allowed inside the exam hall.

Any candidate found using unfair means will be disqualified from the exam. Candidates are not allowed to talk to or ask anything from other candidates under any circumstances.

No extra time would be provided to candidates to complete their papers. They are not allowed to do the rough work on any paper other than what is provided at the exam centre.

Over 22 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. Out of the total, 13.52 lakh are set to appear for the primary level (classes 1 to 5) exam while 8.93 lakh candidates for the upper primary (classes 6 to 8) exam. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for the job of a teacher across schools under the UP government. The OMR sheet will be available on the official website on January 27 and the result will be announced by February 25, as per the official schedule.

