UPTET 2022 Result Soon at updeled.gov.in

For lakhs of people who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021(UPTET), the waiting of getting a government job is almost over, as the result for the UPTET 2021 is soon going to be out. Sources claim that the result is likely to be out in the coming week. There, however, is no official announcement yet on the same.

The UPTET 2021 exam was held on 23 January 2022. Once the result will be out, candidates will be able to check their UPTET result and final answer keys on the official website - updeled.gov.in. As per the media reports, the result was delayed due to the UP elections and now that the elections are over, the results are likely to be out soon.

UPTET 2021 Results: How to Check

Step 1: Log on to updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UPTET result link available on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page asking you to submit credentials like application number and password

Step 4: Submit the details in the specified field and submit your request

Step 5: Your UPTET 2021 score will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Save the results or take a printout for future use and reference

UPTET Result 2022: How is Cut-off Calculated?

The cut-off for the exam will be determined on the basis of the total number of students and difficulty level of the question paper. While the cut-off for this year can vary, students can refer to the trend of past years and estimate if they will be eligible to make it through or not. Cut-off score is different for different categories and districts.

Category Cut Off Marks

General/EWS 60% 90

Other Backward Classes 55% 82.5

SC (SC) 55% 82.5

ST (ST) 55% 82.5

With the results, the final answer key of the qualifying exam will also be released online.UPTET 2021 was held across the state of UP on January 23 after being cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak allegation. A total of 21,65,179 candidates had registered for the exam which includes 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level. The exam was conducted offline at more than 4000 centres in Uttar Pradesh.

