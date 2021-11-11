UPTET Admit Card 2021 Likely to be Issued on November 17 at updeled.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET ) 2021 admit card will be released on November 17 by the Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA). The hall tickets will be uploaded on the official website at updeled.gov.in. Candidates can use their login details to download the admit card.

The UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28 for papers 1 and 2, in two shifts. As per the exam notification, which was released on October 4, it will be held in pen and paper mode. The admit cards will include crucial details of the exam like the name of the candidates, the exam they are appearing for, registration number, exam venue, date, timing, etc. Applicants will have to cross-check if all details are mentioned correctly. In case of errors, report to the authorities immediately.

>Also read| UP Teacher Recruitment: Education Department Says No Idea on Number of Vacancies

Advertisement

Candidates who qualify UPTET exam will become eligible to apply for recruitment as primary or upper primary level teachers in the schools, across Uttar Pradesh. The UPTET 2021 will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 to 5 pm. For the teachers of classes 1 to 5, the exam would be held in the first shift while for the upper primary classes, that is, 6 to 8, it will be held in the second shift.

>UPTET Admit Card 2021: Exam pattern

The exam will consist of multiple-choice type questions from topics of child development and pedagogy and subject-specific papers. The qualifying candidates will receive their UPTET eligibility certificate once the results are declared. The certificate is valid for a lifetime as the NCTE has extended the validity of its certificate.

>Read| NEET 2021: From Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh State-Wise Counselling Schedules for Medical College Admissions

The preliminary or draft UPTET 2021 answer key will be released on December 2. Candidates can challenge the answer key in case they find any answer or question as wrong. On December 24, the final UPTET answer key will be released on the official website, once the analysis of the objections received against the preliminary key is completed. UPTET result 2021 will be declared on the official website by December 28. The result will be announced based on the final answer key.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.