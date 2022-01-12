UPTET Admit Card 2021: Where & When to Download, Things to Check in Hall Ticket

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 admit card is expected to be released anytime soon. Usually, the admit card is released 10-15 days ahead of the exam. Since the exam is scheduled to be released on January 23, the admit card was being anticipated to be released on January 12, however, if media reports are to be believed, the admit card release date can be postponed.

Once released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website at updeled.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check the hall ticket using their registration number and password. They must take a printout of the admit card before the exam as without it they will not be allowed to enter the hall. As per schedule, the answer key or OMR sheet will be released on the official website on January 27. The results are likely to be announced on February 25.

UPTET 2021 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1. Go to the official website of UPTET

Step 2. Click on the UPTET admit card 2021 link given on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your registration id and password. Submit

Step 4. Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download it and take a printout for further use

The UPTET 2021 hall ticket will contain the name of the applicants, name of the exam they will be appearing for, exam venue, time, as well as Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing rules that need to be followed at the exam hall for the safety of the candidates and staff members.

As many as 13.52 lakh applications have registered for the primary level teacher’s eligibility test while 8.93 lakh candidates have applied for the upper primary exam.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 28 but later postponed due to a paper leak. The question paper of UPTET 2021 was earlier found floating on several WhatsApp groups. The police have arrested as many as 34 people in connection with the paper leak case. The suspects were allegedly selling the question paper o the candidates.

The UPTET 2021 is being conducted in two parts — paper I for classes 1 to 5 and paper II for classes 6 to 8. Both the papers will be held on the same day. The exam will be held in two shifts — the first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2:30 to 5 pm. Candidates will be also provided free bus facilities after showing their admit cards by the government to reach the exam centres.

