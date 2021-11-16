UPTET Exam 2021: Subjects, Marking and Language. All You Need to Know

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is scheduled for 28 November 2021. The UPTET is a state-level teaching eligibility exam conducted by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). The exam is held once in a year for the recruitment of teachers to be posted in various government and government-aided schools across the state.

The candidates appearing for the exam get into clearing their doubts the day before the examination. It is quite common to get nervous or have questions about it before any exam. The candidates also get confused regarding the marking of the paper as well. Besides, the aspirants also get worried about the negative marking in the examination.

So if you are also going to appear for the UPTET exam scheduled on coming November 28, read the below given information.

>Negative Marking:

There’s no negative marking in the UPTET. If this rule is considered in future, it will be informed in advance.

>Languages of examination:

Hindi and English. Candidates can choose the language as per their convenience.

>UPTET Subjects:

Paper 1 has five subjects for Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), Mathematics and Environmental Studies.

Paper 2 consists of Child Development Pedagogy, Language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English/Urdu/Sanskrit) and Mathematics/Science or Social Science/Social Studies.

>Time duration:

The time allotted to the candidates for the UPTET exam is 2.30 hours (150 minutes).

