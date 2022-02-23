UPTET Final Answer Key at updeled.gov.in, How to Estimate Score Ahead of Result

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will be releasing the final answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 today, February 23, as per the official schedule. Students will be able to estimate their scores by matching the options given in the final answer key and their OMR sheet. The final result, however, is scheduled to be announced on February 25.
UPBEB had released a preliminary answer key earlier and candidates were given a window to raise objections. The objections have been studied and all those objections which have been accepted will be reflected in the final answer key. The result will be announced based on the final answer key only.
UPTET Final Answer Key: How to Download
Step 1: Visit the official website, updeled.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the answer key link (to be activated soon)
Step 3: A PDF will open, download
UPTET Final Answer Key: How to Estimate Marks
Step 1: Award full marks for the question which matches the OMR sheet and final answer key
Step 2: Give zero for the answer that does not match
Step 3: Total final score
To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. For candidates who belong to the reserved category, the minimum marks are 55 per cent. Candidates also need to match the cut-off to be eligible for the jobs. Cut-off is calculated based on various factors. This year’s cut-off will be released after the result declaration. Here is a look at past year cut-off -
UPTET Cut-off category-wise
Category Cut Off Marks
General/EWS 60% 90
Other Backward Classes 55% 82.5
SC (SC) 55% 82.5
ST (ST) 55% 82.5
UPTET Cut off district-wise
Gonda
Category Cut off
Male BC (Arts) 112
Male BC (Science) 111
Male SC (Arts) 103
Female BC (Arts) 102
Male SC (Science) 99
Female BC (Science) 98
Shravasti
Male BC (Arts) 114
Male BC (Science) 112
Male PH 109
Male SC (Arts) 102
Female BC (Arts) 102
Male SC (Science) 94
Female BC (Science) 94
Female Blind 90
Female PH 90
Female (Freedom fighter’s dependent) 90
Male (Freedom fighter’s dependent) 90
Male Ex Serviceman UPTET Cut off 2018 90
Jaunpur
Male BC (Science) 111
Female UR (Science) 109
Male SC (Arts) 102
Female BC (Arts) 102
Female BC (Science) 96
Female SC (Arts) 90
Other Backward Classes (Arts) 112
Other Backward Classes (Science) 111
UR (Arts) 110
SC (Arts) 103
SC (Science) 96
Those who clear the UPTET 2021 will be eligible to seek jobs as teachers across government schools in UP. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. A total of 19,99,418 candidates had registered to appear for the exam this time. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 28 but had to be cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.
