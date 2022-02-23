UPTET Final Answer Key at updeled.gov.in, How to Estimate Score Ahead of Result

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will be releasing the final answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 today, February 23, as per the official schedule. Students will be able to estimate their scores by matching the options given in the final answer key and their OMR sheet. The final result, however, is scheduled to be announced on February 25.

UPBEB had released a preliminary answer key earlier and candidates were given a window to raise objections. The objections have been studied and all those objections which have been accepted will be reflected in the final answer key. The result will be announced based on the final answer key only.

UPTET Final Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link (to be activated soon)

Step 3: A PDF will open, download

UPTET Final Answer Key: How to Estimate Marks

Step 1: Award full marks for the question which matches the OMR sheet and final answer key

Step 2: Give zero for the answer that does not match

Step 3: Total final score

To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. For candidates who belong to the reserved category, the minimum marks are 55 per cent. Candidates also need to match the cut-off to be eligible for the jobs. Cut-off is calculated based on various factors. This year’s cut-off will be released after the result declaration. Here is a look at past year cut-off -

UPTET Cut-off category-wise

Category Cut Off Marks

General/EWS 60% 90

Other Backward Classes 55% 82.5

SC (SC) 55% 82.5

ST (ST) 55% 82.5

UPTET Cut off district-wise

Gonda

Category Cut off

Male BC (Arts) 112

Male BC (Science) 111

Male SC (Arts) 103

Female BC (Arts) 102

Male SC (Science) 99

Female BC (Science) 98

Shravasti

Male BC (Arts) 114

Male BC (Science) 112

Male PH 109

Male SC (Arts) 102

Female BC (Arts) 102

Male SC (Science) 94

Female BC (Science) 94

Female Blind 90

Female PH 90

Female (Freedom fighter’s dependent) 90

Male (Freedom fighter’s dependent) 90

Male Ex Serviceman UPTET Cut off 2018 90

Jaunpur

Male BC (Science) 111

Female UR (Science) 109

Male SC (Arts) 102

Female BC (Arts) 102

Female BC (Science) 96

Female SC (Arts) 90

Other Backward Classes (Arts) 112

Other Backward Classes (Science) 111

UR (Arts) 110

SC (Arts) 103

SC (Science) 96

Those who clear the UPTET 2021 will be eligible to seek jobs as teachers across government schools in UP. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. A total of 19,99,418 candidates had registered to appear for the exam this time. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 28 but had to be cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.

