UPTET on January 23, Result on February 25; Schedule Released

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam date. UPTET was earlier cancelled after its question paper was found floating on WhatsApp. Now, the exam will be held on January 23, two months after being cancelled. The authorities also claim that they will release the results by February 25. The list of exam centres will be released on December 17. The exam conducting authorities will change some of the exam centres as an anti-cheating measure.

The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift will be from 2:30 to 5 pm. The answer key or OMR sheet will be released at the official website on January 27.

The exam was scheduled to be held on November 28, however, its question paper was found to be floating on WhatsApp groups at Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr.

UPTET is an eligibility exam. Those who clear UPTET will be eligible to seek jobs as teachers. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8.

A total of 19,99,418 candidates had registered to appear for the exam. UPTET will be held across 2500 exam centres. UPBEB is responsible for conducting UPTET.

Not just UPTET, the central teacher eligibility exam, CTET too faced glitches. In CTET, the shift 1 exam faced technical glitches. The first shift was thus postponed and the second shit was cancelled. Some candidates complained that they were not able to complete the exam. The revised dates for the CTET held on December 16 and 17 has not been announced yet, however, for the remaining days, the exam is being held as per the schedule.

