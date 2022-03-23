UPTET Result Date: When, Where & How to Check Score

UPTET Result Date: The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 results will be declared. While an official confirmation is still awaited, reports suggest that the results could be announced by March 25. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their UPTET 2021 results online at updeled.gov.in by using their credentials like registration number and password.

The UPTET 2021 results were earlier staled to be announced on February 23 but deferred due to the ongoing state assembly elections back then. Now, that the election results are out and the government is slated to take charge on March 25, the UPTET 2021 results could also be released soon.

Also read| BPSC is Hiring 6,421 Headmasters, Bihar TET Pass Candidates Can Apply, Salary Rs 35,000

Advertisement

UPTET 2021 Results: How to Check

Step 1: Log on to updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UPTET result link available on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page asking you to submit credentials like application number and password

Step 4: Submit the details in the specified field and submit your request

Step 5: Your UPTET 2021 score will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Save the results or take a printout for future use and reference

Along with the UPTET 2021 result, the final answer key of the qualifying exam will also be released online. Previously, a provisional answer key was released by the UP board in January. Students could use the provisional answer key to assess their performance and predict their possible scores in UPTET 2021. For candidates who had objections to any of the answers mentioned in the answer key, the board had also given an option to challenge the select answer.

Advertisement

Read| New Programme to Help Youth Earn Up to Rs 1 Lakh by Creating Online Content

UPTET 2021 was held across the state of UP on January 23 after being cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak allegation. A total of 21,65,179 candidates had registered for the exam which includes 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level. The exam was conducted offline at more than 4000 centres in Uttar Pradesh

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.