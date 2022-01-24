US-based University is Offering $1,00,000 Worth Scholarship for Foreign Students Applying for UG Courses

Augustana University, Sioux Falls, South Dakota has announced scholarships up to USD 25,000 per year for undergraduate programmes commencing fall 2022 across a wide range of programmes on offer at the university. The scholarships are worth up to USD 100,000 over four years for Indian students and young professionals to pursue undergraduate studies in the areas of business, computer sciences, phycology, maths, accounting, etc. The last date to apply is June 1.

According to the university, applicants must have an SAT English score of 500 or an IELTS score of 6.0 or equivalent, and a GPA of 6.0. they must also submit an essay to be considered for the minimum USD 15000 scholarship. The scholarship could go up to USD 25000, with a score of 7.0 in IELTS and an average score of at least 75 per cent marks in classes 10 and 12.

Augustana University offers several undergraduate programmes including computer science and software engineering, data science, many fields in business, and the hard sciences among other aspects of learning. Blended with a liberal arts approach, the university ensures that students have excellent critical thinking, communication, and interpersonal skills to go alongside their technical skills, it says.

Ben Iverson, Director of International Programmes and Enrolment at Augustana University said, “Even amid the pandemic, we’ve seen growth in applicants from South Asia, and know that interest in study in the US will continue to grow as the world emerges from (or learns to deal with) COVID. We continue to be impressed by our Indian students’ academic preparation, academic achievement on campus, as well as their contributions to our campus community. It seemed that now is a wise time to invest, and we look forward to welcoming even more Indian students to our friendly, safe, and academically-rigorous campus in the near future."

Elaborating on the number of international students already taking admission for Spring 2022, Iverson said, “For Spring 2022, approximately 150 international students from 50 countries will attend Augustana. Of those, about 5 per cent will be Indians."

