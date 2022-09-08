US Issues 82,000 Visas to Indian Students in 2022, Higher Than any Other Country

The US Missions in India said on Thursday that it has issued a record-breaking 82,000 student visas in 2022 to date, a number higher than any other country.

From May to August, the US embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai prioritized the processing of student visa applications to make sure that they processed the applications of as many qualified students as possible for their programmes of study, the Embassy said in a statement.

US Charge d’Affaires Patricia Lacina said, “This shows that the United States remains for most Indian families the most sought-after country for higher education. It also highlights the important contributions Indian students make to both our countries as they build life-long connections with American peers to maintain and grow international partnerships, working collectively to address current and future global challenges."

“We are thrilled to have done our part to help Indian students pursue a top-notch education. Hopefully, there are a lot of happy students and parents out there. International student mobility is central to U.S. diplomacy, and nowhere is the contribution of students bigger than in India. Here’s wishing this year’s group of students the best of luck in their studies," Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs, Don Heflin said.

As per the embassy, Indian students comprise near to 20 per cent of all international students studying in the United States, with the Open Doors report in 2021 showing there were 167,582 students from India in the 2020-2021 academic year.

In 2020, the US government and US higher-education institutions implemented measures to safely welcome international students in person, online, and via hybrid learning methods, guaranteeing that opportunities and resources for international students remained robust.

Indians have also received the largest share of UK study, work, and visit visas in the UK. Nearly 118,000 Indian students received a student visa in the year ending June 2022 which is an 89 percent increase from the previous year.

