USC Marshall School of Business' UG Programmes Receives STEM Designation.

The Marshall School of Business, the business school of the University of Southern California recently announced that its entire undergraduate program has been designated for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

As per the university, the designation applies to business programs, such as Accounting, Business Administration (including all Emphases like Business Analytics, Communications, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Finance, International Relations, Leadership & Innovation, Marketing, Real Estate Finance, Risk Management), Business of Cinematic Arts and World Bachelor in Business. The university claims that the new designation is extremely beneficial to international students, who are looking to work in the United States.

Traditionally, using an F-1 visa, students were eligible for up to 12 months of Optional Practical Training (OPT). However, OPT allows students to work towards getting practical training to complement their field of studies in the U.S. once they have completed their program. STEM students are allowed to apply to extend that period of time even longer (up to 24 months).

“The STEM-designation is a recognition of the strong technical and quantitative focus of the Marshall School’s undergraduate curriculum," said Ramandeep Randhawa, Vice Dean for Undergraduate Programs.

“We think this designation will additionally differentiate the value of an undergraduate business education at Marshall, and will particularly stand out among employers and prospective students."

The designation that Marshall undergraduate programs are STEM-designated has implications for international students studying on F-1 visas who will now be able to apply for a 24-month STEM-OPT extension, which will enable them to apply to a broader array of jobs in the U.S. after earning their degree.

