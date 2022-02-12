USC's Viterbi School of Engineering Launches Center for Autonomy and AI

USC’s Viterbi School of Engineering, is the school of the University of Southern California, has launched the USC Center for Autonomy and AI. By offering scholarships, workshops and internships, the center will also train a new generation of students in this fast-evolving field, supporting educational experiences, infrastructure for research, and events that bring campus and student researchers together with industry professionals and the broader community, claims the institute.

Led by director Rahul Jain, a professor of electrical and computer engineering, computer science, and industrial and systems engineering, and co-director Jyo Deshmukh, an assistant professor of computer science, the center focuses on new and emerging technologies with real-world applications. “The technology for developing intelligent autonomous systems is at the cusp of several breakthroughs, but some fundamental technology bottlenecks remain," said Jain.

The center also plans to offer new classes, including a course where students will learn to equip a drive-by-wire autonomous vehicle with various sensors, and test basic autonomous driving control algorithms.

“Such courses can provide a unique hands-on experience to our students, connecting what they have learned in classes to real-world problems, while also preparing them for job opportunities in this technology space," said Jain.

Yannis C. Yortsos, dean of USC’s Viterbi School of Engineering said that the autonomy and other fast-evolving computing technologies, such as AI, are revolutionising our world in multiple dimensions—from education to research to innovation. “Creating such a center at USC Viterbi will provide a nexus of many cross-cutting initiatives and a thriving ecosystem of education and exploration," he added.

Through the center, industrial partners will have access to a talent pool of faculty researchers with deep expertise, and an opportunity to mentor students, while working on shared critical needs. In addition, there will be an industrial research fellow and visiting scientist programs to cross-pollinate ideas between academia and industry.

