Bundelkhand University has initiated the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed 2023 entrance examination. Students have started to register themselves for the entrance examination for Bachelor in Education from February 10. The last date for registration is March 3, 2023. It is advised that the students complete their registration process as soon as possible to avoid last-minute issues. Aspirants will tentatively receive their admit cards from April 13, 2023. The board authorities have also selected a tentative date for the examination April 24, 2023.

For more information on the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed 2023, students can refer to this website- https://cdn3.digialm.com/per/g21/pub/1936/ASM/WebPortal/10/index.html?1936@@10@@1

Exam pattern

The paper will be divided into two sections. Part A consists of general knowledge and language — both consisting of 50 questions each. Part B will include a general aptitude test and science, basic maths and some skills-based questions. For more information, students can refer to the previous year’s question papers for analysing the pattern, questions and difficulty levels. Students can refer to this brochure as well-

https://cdn3.digialm.com/per/g21/pub/1936/ASM/WebPortal/10/images/UP_B.Ed_2K23_Brochure.pdf

How to fill out the UP B.Ed 2023 application form-

Step 1: Go to bujhansi.ac.in, the Bundelkhand university’s official website

Step 2: Go to the UP B.Ed 2023 website from the homepage

Step 3: Create your login information by registering. It is requested that the students fill in active email IDs and contact numbers for future reference and to receive notification from the authorities.

Step 4: Sign in with the registered user name and password. In case the candidate forgets the password and login ID, it can be generated again by clicking the “Forgot Password" link and entering the applicant’s registration number. The registered contact number would receive the new login information. Further by logging in applicant can modify the editable part of the application.

Steps 5: Fill up the UP B.Ed 2023 application form and pay the registration expenses. While filing the application forms, a general candidate and SC/ ST candidate from other states have to submit Rs 1,400 while SC/ST from the state has to give Rs 700.

Step 6: Submit the form and print a copy for your records.

Candidates have to remember that in case of deformity, while giving an impression of the right or left index finger, they can provide the thumb or any other finger. Till the examination, candidates have to use the same impression of their respective fingers.

In case of any discrepancies, candidates can take help from the specialised helpline numbers, 9151019698 and 9151019699.

