Uttar Pradesh CM Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan', Aims 100% Student Enrolment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ here on Monday with an aim to ensure 100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools across the state. “We have to give special emphasis on basic education. The campaign is being launched after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It may happen that the children, who did not go to school, might be feeling lazy to return. But we have to ensure that no child is left out and all should be admitted to schools," Adityanath said while addressing the gathering.

In 2017, 1.34 crore students were enrolled in basic education schools and the situation was "awavastha aur arajakta" (mismanagement and anarchy), he said. Absence of basic facilities such as mid-day meal, toilets, drinking water, furniture and smart classes "increased the dropout rate more than the admissions", the chief minister said.

Adityanath said in three years (till 2019), the number of students in schools increased to 1.80 crore and free books, two uniform sets, shoes, socks and sweater were provided to students due to the efforts of the state government . He appealed to all, including officials and public representatives, to associate themselves with ’Operation Kayakalp’, which aims at giving schools a facelift, and adopt a school each to provide basic facilities there.

He said all activities had stopped due to the coronavirus lockdown in 2020 that hit schools the most. “Now all activities have resumed. The Covid management of country was hailed worldwide. We have administered over 30 crore vaccines. We are providing free tablets and smartphones to students," the chief minister said, adding that education was the only way for change in the society and to make the country strong.

He said the campaign will continue for the next one month with an aim to bring back every student to their school again. The chief minister had earlier instructed officials that districts with low literacy rate should be prioritised and primary schools in the state should be equipped with better facilities, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ is being started from Shravasti district, which has the lowest literacy rate in the state, followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur, according to the release. Adityanath also directed that all government schools must offer basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water, furniture and smart classes to students.

Departmental officials must carry out a campaign to collaborate with alumni (of government schools) and private firms for transformation of state-run schools under the ‘Operation Kayalalp’, he said. Directions have also been issued to the basic education department to gear up for the ’Abhiyan’ and ensure deployment of teachers in all state-run schools, Adityanath said.

