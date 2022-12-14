Uttar Pradesh Government Releases School Holiday List For 2023

The year is almost going to end and with the arrival of the new year, students and parents wait for the list of school holidays for the coming year. The Uttar Pradesh government has now released the list of holidays for the upcoming year. Here is the full list of holidays that students can check.

The state of Uttar Pradesh’s government has declared 120 days of school vacation. The list has 53 Sundays are also included in this. Along with these holidays, the UP-School Holiday List-2023 excludes summer and winter breaks following the conclusion of the academic year in schools.

On the other hand, there will be a total of 25 public holidays in 2019, according to the list made public by the UP government. There are 24 declared dates for limited holidays. There will only be a total of 11 holidays in each of the months of October and November in 2023. In such a case, Uttar Pradesh's schools will stay closed on the specified dates (summer and winter breaks excepted) as announced. Meanwhile here is state-wise list of winter holidays in schools in different states. JAMMU AND KASHMIR While snowfall is already setting on the slopes of the hill state, the government of Jammu and Kashmir announced a three-month-long winter vacation for schools in the valley in view of the onset of winter. While the classes from nursery to Class 5 will close on December 1, classes 6 to 8 will stop academic activities on December 12. WEST BENGAL West Bengal School Holiday 2022 is announced for December 26, 2022. Mamata Banerjee led the West Bengal government to issue a notification and declared a state holiday on December 26 which is the day after Christmas. As per the official orders, all government offices, educational institutions, and other offices would remain closed on December 26. RAJASTHAN Rajasthan schools will be shut for 12 days during winters. The winter vacations in the state will start from December 25 and will continue till January 5, 2023. This year Rajasthan board has increased the number of days in winter holidays and decreased the number of holidays in summer vacation.

