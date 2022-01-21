Uttar Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021 Begin: How to Secure Seat in Medical Colleges

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Lucknow, will hold counselling to fill seats in UP-based medical colleges. Students who have cleared NEET and want to take admission to MBBC or BDS programmes in Uttar Pradesh based colleges can register at upneet.gov.in.

While the central counselling process is being held by MCC. The state-wise counselling 2021 will offer admission under the 85 per cent state quota seats. Students can register, select colleges and courses. Based on the merit and choice, the final merit will be released. Students’ names that feature on the UP-NEET merit list 2021 will be eligible to attend UP NEET Counselling 2021. Vacant seats will be offered for subsequent rounds.

The UP NEET counselling will be held in three rounds. The third round, also known as a mop-up round, will be an open round. The registration process started on January 20, 2022. Candidates can follow the important steps to apply and get themselves registered on the official website now upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Important dates

Registrations for MBBS/BDS courses begins: January 20, 2022

Registrations for MBBS/BDS courses ends: January 24, 2022

Document Verification dates: January 21 to January 25, 2022

Merit list release: January 25, 2022

Choice filling window: January 27 to January 31, 2022

Declaration of result of seat allotment: February 1, 2022

Download Allotment letters: February 2 to February 5, 2022

UP NEET Counselling: How To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link and select course

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as NEET roll numbers and email id

Step 4: Login and complete the process of filling the application form

Step 5: Pay the non-refundable NEET counselling fee

Step 6: Lock all the choices and click on submit

Step7: Download the registration form once completed and take a printout copy for future reference

The registration for the UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 will end on January 24, 2022. Candidates are offered admission to MBBS/BDS courses by many recognised institutes of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should also get their documents verified to complete the registration process. The choice filling and locking will be accomplished after the provisional merit list is released on January 25, 2022.

