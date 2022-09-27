Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2022 Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Book a Seat

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has begun the registration process for NEET PG counselling 2022. Aspirants can apply through the official website, upneet.gov.in. They must however note that the last date to apply is tomorrow, September 28.

The merit list for UP NEET PG will be shared either on September 28 or September 29 while the seat allotment result will be announced on October 3 or 4. Candidates interested and eligible for the counselling process will have to pay a fee of Rs 3,000 in order to complete the online application form.

Also read| High Application Fee for Admission via CUET, Claim Hyderabad University Students, Stage Protest

Advertisement

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official site, upneet.gov.in

Step 2. Open the registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter your login credentials.

Step 4. Fill out the application form.

Read | 9.93 Lakh Aspirants, 83,000 Spots: Can Hybrid Learning Heal India’s Crippling Medical College Seat Crunch?

Step 5. Make the payment of the counselling fee.

Step 6. Lock options and submit.

Step 7. Keep a printout of the application form for future use.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has concluded the registrations and choice filling for round 1 of counselling. MCC is expected to release the NEET PG counselling round 1 result on Wednesday, September 28. Those who get selected in the round 1 would then have to reach their designated colleges and institutions between September 29 and October 4. Round 2 of the counselling process is slated to commence from October 10 onwards.

Advertisement

This year MCC is holding four rounds for NEET PG Counselling, which include round 1, round 2, mop up and online stray vacancy. The committee is conducting the counselling process for 50 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent deemed and central universities, ESIC, and AFMS seats. On the other hand, NEET PG counselling for state quota and seats in private universities is being administered by respective state bodies. Candidates are advised to check out the UP NEET official notification before beginning to apply.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here