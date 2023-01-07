Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 From Mar 16, Check Schedule Here

The Uttarakhand board has released the class 10th, 12th exam datesheet. The board exams 2023 will be held from March 16 to April 6. Candidates who have registered for the exams can check the datesheet by visiting the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

The Uttarakhand board chairman, RK Kunwar, said the exam will be conducted from March 16 to April 6. The intermediate examination will start from March 16 while the high school examination will commence from March 17. The high school and intermediate practical exams will be conducted between February 1 to February 28, .

This year, a total of 1,32,110 students have registered in the intermediate exams while 1,27,320 have registered for the high school board exams. The board exams will begin from 10 am and continue till 1 pm.

Uttarakhand Board 10th Exam Datesheet

March 17 - Hindi

March 18 - Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali

March 21 - Science

March 24 - English

March 25 - Hindustani Vocal Music/ Hindustani Music (Percussion), Ranjan kala

March 28 - Mathematics

March 29 - Home Science

April 1 - Social Science

April 3 - Accountancy/ Business Element/ Ledger Account, Agriculture/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Beauty and Wellness/ Electronic and Hardware/ Multiskilling/ Plumber

April 5 - Sanskrit, Information Technology

April 6 - Hindustani Music (Melody)/ Typing (English or Hindi)

Uttarakhand Board 12th Exam Datesheet

March 16 - Hindi, Agriculture Hindi

March 18 - Geology, Geography

March 20 - Urdu, Punjabi, Physics, Accountancy, Agricultural Science

March 21 - Sociology

March 23 - Political Science, Agro Botany, Agriculture Economics

March 24 - Drawing and Painting

March 25 - Mathematics

March 27 - Sanskrit, Agricultural Physics and Climatology Agricultural Zoology

March 28 - Chemistry, Pedagogy, Psychology

March 29 - Military Science, Computer Science

March 31 - Economics

April 1 - Biology, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Agricultural Engineering, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary

April 3 - English

April 5 - History, Agricultural Mathematics and Primary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry

April 6 - Home Science, Business Studies

The board had earlier identified 1,250 examination centres to be set up for the UBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2023. Out of the total, the board identified 198 centres as sensitive and 15 centers as highly sensitive and aims to make these examinations cheating-free in the state. However, as per reports, there has been a huge decrease in the figures of copying year after year in the examinations of the UBSE.

