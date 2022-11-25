Uttarakhand Board Exams 2023 Likely from February, 1250 Test Centres Identified

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has identified 1,250 examination centres to be set up for the UBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2023. The board conducted a meeting at the the headquarters of Uttarakhand Vidyalaya Shiksha Parishad, Ramnagar during which the authority decided on the UK board examination centres for classes 10, 12.

Out of the total 1250 exam centres, the board has identified 198 centres as sensitive and 15 centers as highly sensitive and aims to make these examinations cheating-free in the state. However, as per reports, there has been a huge decrease in the figures of copying year after year in the examinations of the UBSE.

As per data, a total of 2,59,340 candidates will appear for UK board exams 2023 at 1250 examination centers. Out of the total, 1,32,104 will appear for UK board high school exams and 1,27,236 will appear for UK board intermediate exams 2023. This year, there is an increase of 16,000 students as compared to previous years. The council has meanwhile reduced 83 examination centres.

It is likely that UBSE board examinations of high school and intermediate will commence from the last week of February or March. Meanwhile, the UK board 10th and 12th practical examinations will be conducted in February. The board is yet to release the official date sheet.

In the meeting, the state level officers gave instructions to the chief education officers regarding necessary physical resources and security requirements during board exams 2023. The officers were also asked to properly examine the UK board class 10, 12 exams 2023 centres.

Last year, 1,333 exam centres were allotted for UK board exams. This time, Haridwar has the maximum number of candidates registrations with 48,322. Whereas in Champawat district, 6,984 candidates will appear in the examination. The maximum number of examination centres have been set up in Tehri district with 145. In Champawat district, the number of these centres has been reduced to just 38.

