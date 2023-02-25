Home » News » education-career » Uttarakhand CM Felicitated for Bringing Stringent Anti-copying Law to Stop Use of Unfair Means in Recruitment Exams

Uttarakhand CM Felicitated for Bringing Stringent Anti-copying Law to Stop Use of Unfair Means in Recruitment Exams

A felicitation rally was held in Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Friday to thank Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for bringing a stringent anticopying law to stop the use of unfair means in recruitment examinations

PTI

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 18:29 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

CM Dhami introduced a stern anti-copying law to secure the future of deserving candidates appearing in competitive examinations (File Image)
CM Dhami introduced a stern anti-copying law to secure the future of deserving candidates appearing in competitive examinations (File Image)

A felicitation rally was held in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district on Friday to thank Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for bringing a stringent anti-copying law to stop the use of unfair means in recruitment examinations.

Dhami also participated in the rally in an open jeep to greet people.

Almora MP Ajay Tamta also attended the rally which went from GIC chawk to Goral chawk.

A large number of youths participated in the rally to express their gratitude to the chief minister for introducing a stern anti-copying law to secure the future of deserving candidates appearing in competitive examinations.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 25, 2023, 18:26 IST
last updated: February 25, 2023, 18:29 IST
