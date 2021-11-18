Uttarakhand Govt to Increase College Seats After Demand by Students, Asks Education Dept to Prepare Plan

After thousands of students in Uttarakhand highlighted that they are not able to get admission in colleges due to a lack of university seats, the state government agreed to increase undergraduate seats in several colleges and universities. The Uttarakhand government has also sought a proposal from colleges to conduct evening classes to deal with the seat crisis.

The state government in a meeting on Tuesday stated that they do not want any student to be deprived of higher education. Uttarakhand Higher Education Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, said that no student would be deprived of admission in government colleges and universities of the state, reported The Pioneer.

Rawat instructed the officials of the Higher Education department to prepare a proposal to increase or even decrease admission seats for the students as per requirement. He also urged the officers concerned to complete the different construction activities without any delay and submit the Utilisation Certificate (UC).

This year, the Uttarakhand government, like most of the states, had cancelled the board exams of class 12 students in view of the second wave of Covid-19. The results were declared on the basis of an alternate evaluation scheme. As the students were evaluated on the basis of their performance in class and the previous year’s exam, the pass percentage stood at 90 per cent.

According to a report in Live Hindustan, the higher education department has received a demand for increasing nearly 6000 admission seats in various colleges. The director of higher education, Dr PK Pathak said that several degree colleges in Haldwani, Kashipur, and Rudrapur have even proposed to start evening classes to meet the demand for seats.

The Vice-Chancellors (VC) of the colleges and universities have also been asked to declare the pending results, and upload them on the DigiLocker. Rawat has also instructed the universities to organise convocation ceremonies in the month of December.

