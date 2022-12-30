Uttarakhand Makes Masks Mandatory in Government, Private Schools

The Covid-19 situation in the country has deteriorated with a spike in the number of cases being reported. Precautionary guidelines have been conveyed to the public to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Now, the Uttarakhand state government has made wearing masks mandatory in all private and government schools.

The Director General of Education of Uttarakhand, Bansidhar Tiwari, put out a statement that read, “Students, teachers and other employees of private and government schools will have to come wearing masks & follow using sanitiser-thermal screening." He also stated that schools have been given instructions on maintaining social distancing and that a Covid awareness campaign should be organised in schools. Any individual, be it students or staff, should be aware that entry into the schools will be denied if they do not wear masks.

Following a review of the Covid-19 situation virtually last week, the Health Secretary for Uttarakhand, Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, issued instructions. It requires all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers to adhere to the Covid regulations set forth by the Central Government in June this year.

In light of the possibility that India may experience a spike in Covid cases in mid-January next year, sources from the Union Health Ministry were quoted as saying by ANI that the next 40 days will be critical. This evaluation had been made after an analysis of the country’s past Covid record.

Earlier, in response to an increase in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government made masks compulsory in indoor and closed spaces like restaurants, buses, metros, and flights as well as schools and colleges. The school teachers have been instructed to make sure that students wear masks to class. The decision was made during a meeting on Covid readiness conducted by the Karnataka government. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar presided over the meeting, which was also attended by Revenue Minister and State Disaster Management Authority vice-chairman R Ashoka.

