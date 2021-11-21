Uttarakhand UKTET 2021 from Next Week, Know Exam Pattern

Uttrakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will conduct the state Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UKTET) 2021 on November 26. The exam will be conducted in 29 cities across the state in the online mode. The application process concluded on September 30 on the official website at ukutet.com.

The exam will be held in offline mode for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. There will be two papers — I and II. While the first one will be for those willing to teach classes 1 to 5, the second will be for those willing to teach classes 6 to 8. Both the papers will be held in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format and will feature 150 questions. Candidates will get one mark for each correct answer. There will be no negative marking for any wrong attempt.

The syllabus for paper I and II include child development and pedagogy, language-I (Hindi/English), and language-II. In addition, paper I will have questions from mathematics and environmental studies while paper II will have from maths and science or social science.

Candidates in the general category will have to get at least 60 per cent to qualify for the exam while those belonging to OBC and PwD will have to get 50 per cent. Meanwhile, SC and ST candidates need to get a minimum of 40 per cent to pass the exam.

Candidates who have cleared higher secondary or class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks along with DElEd/BTC or equivalent exam from any recognised board of education or institutes are eligible to appear for paper I. Graduate candidates with BEd degrees can also apply for paper I.

Meanwhile, those willing to teach middle school must hold a BEd degree with at least 50 per cent marks, or those who have completed graduation in any other stream along with a two-year diploma degree in elementary education are eligible to appear for paper II.

