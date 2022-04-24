Vacancies 2022: From Amul to AAI and Intelligence Bureau, Jobs to Apply for This Week

Many people must be waiting for the opportunity to work in the field they desire. Meanwhile, some of you may be having difficulty finding a decent one. Therefore, we’ve compiled a list that you might find useful.

Several big businesses have been calling for candidates to fill a range of positions. If you are unfamiliar with them, have a look at this list and apply to the position and company of your choice. From Amul India, Airports Authority India to Intelligence Bureau and Delhi University, vacancies are open at multiple organisations.

Amul India

Amul India is looking for candidates for the position of accounting assistant. The milk marketing cooperative will be hiring for their office in Vijayawada. Interested applicants should apply online on Amul India’s official website. Those interested in applying must be no older than 28-years-old.

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

PNB is looking to fill up to 145 managerial positions, including 40 for risk managers, 100 for credit managers, and 5 for senior managers. Interested candidates should apply online by filling out the application form available on the bank’s official website. The application process began on April 22.

Airports Authority of India

The Airports Authority of India has issued a call for applications for a total of eight senior and junior consultant (operations) positions for RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) airports in the eastern area. Interested and qualified applicants should send their applications by May 15.

UPSC CAPF AC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is recruiting 253 Assistant Commandants in the Central Armed Police Forces. The exam for the position is set to take place on August 7 across the country. Applications can be submitted until May 10. Candidates interested in the UPSC CAPF AC positions should apply online.

Intelligence Bureau

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ Intelligence Bureau has begun the registration process for the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) exam 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the position of ACIO Grade-II/ Technical should register online at MHA’s official website by May 7.

JSSB Chhattisgarh Health Department

The Special Junior Staff Selection Board, Surguja (JSSB), Chhattisgarh, has started accepting applications for 174 Grade 3 positions in the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department. Candidates must apply online by April 20.

Assistant Professor posts at Delhi university

Kirori Mal College of Delhi University is looking for 110 Assistant Professors to work in a variety of departments. Interested and qualified applicants should apply online at https://colrec.du.ac.in/ or https://colrec.du.ac.in/, the college or university’s official websites. The deadline to apply for the position is May 6.

