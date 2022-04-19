Vacant Teaching Posts in Central Universities to be Filled in 6 to 8 Months: Dharmendra Pradhan

Hiring for all the vacant teaching positions in the central universities will be filled within 6 to 8 months, assured Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. “Special Recruitment process is underway. Filling up of all vacant posts in all the central universities will be over in 6-8 months," Pradhan said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The education minister said that 6,558 teaching and 15227 non-teaching positions are vacant. More than 4,000 teaching positions have already been advertised for recruiting.

Many members of Parliament have raised the issue of vacancies in education institutes.

Sujeet Kumar, a Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha member, expressed his concern about the large number of teaching vacancies at Odisha’s Central University in Koraput. In this university, 137 of the 154 sanctioned teaching positions are unoccupied. Kumar said that according to the Ministry of Education’s October 2021 report, 89 per cent of the teaching positions at the Central University of Odisha are empty.

“It is not any private institute or any ordinary college. It is the Central University of Odisha in Koraput," the BJD MP said. He said there is no full-time vice-chancellor at the university.

The university has 14 regular departments and only 17 permanent teachers, which equates to around one teacher per department for a student body of 950, Kumar added.

Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, MP for Koraput, stated that he had highlighted this issue several times in the Lok Sabha. He went on to add that vacancies in central Universities will have an impact on the quality of education and the university’s research activities. He stressed that guest faculty appointments are not the solution to large-scale vacancies.

