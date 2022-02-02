Fewer Offs, Foundation Course Subsumed to Finish MBBS Timely Amid Delayed Admissions

The new academic session 2021-22 for the MBBS courses will begin from February 14 onwards, announced by the National Medical Commission (NMC). This comes at a time when the medical college admissions are already running late. Not only did the NEET counselling process begin late because of the EWS case in SC but now the merit list for the counselling too has been pulled down twice by MCC.

In an official notice, the NMC stated that there has been a slight delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic in starting the session and the academic curriculum will be completed within the stipulated time period.

To do so, the NMC has decided to subsume the foundation course. Now, the foundation course which used to be 11-months long will be covered after usual teaching hours or on weekends and holidays. Instead of 13 months, the course will be for 11 months now, the notice added.

Vacations have also been curtailed by one for first, second, and third-year students. Hence the subsequent professional training has been compressed by one month and the final exams will be on June 2026. Internships will be for one year.

“Even though it appears that the course duration is shortened, actual teaching and training hours have been preserved through absorption of buffer time available during the course such as dedicated one-month foundation course and vacations," the official notice read.

